‘She was young…’: Kajol defends Anjali’s decision to marry Rahul instead of Aman in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kajol comes from a family that houses senior actor Tanuja and her father, the late Shomu Mukherjee who was a film director and producer. While she made her movie debut with Bekhudi in the year 1992, she became a prominent figure only after the commercial success of her films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which is also the longest-running Indian film. Another movie that people still remember her from is Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which was released in 1998. In a recent interview, Kajol defended her characters in the movies.

Kajol defends Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kajol plays the role of Anjali who falls in love with Shah Rukh Khan’s character Rahul Khanna in college. However, Rahul goes on to marry their friend Tina (played by Rani Mukerji). Years later, after the demise of Tina, their daughter little Anjali Khanna reunites her dad with Anjali just before she is about to marry Aman (played by Salman Khan). In the end, Anjali finally marries Rahul.

During an interview with Film Companion, Kajol defended her character Anjali’s decision to marry Rahul instead of Aman by saying that she was young. The actress said, “She was young, what can I say? She read too many Mills & Boons, young girls these days, hormonal. She didn’t know what was good for her.”

Kajol defends Simran from DDLJ for befriending a complete stranger

In Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kajol plays the role of Simran who befriends a complete stranger, Raj (played by Shah Rukh Khan) on her Europe trip. Taking Simran’s side, she reasoned, “It was the fault of the train. It was the fault of the scenery and Switzerland. She got carried away. It was the scenery; it was the chocolate. Also, she had bad eyesight, we saw her wearing specs, didn’t we?”

Kajol also spoke about her negative character Isha, from Gupt (1997), and opined that it wasn’t her fault. “I am on her side, I don’t blame her for this. Why didn’t her father put her in a straight jacket long back? It’s her father’s fault, not her fault. She was built like that.”

