Sheer Qorma Trailer: Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta bring an impressive story with a thought provoking message

As Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta starrer Sheer Qorma is grabbing the eyeballs for its unconventional storyline, the makers have unveiled an impressive trailer of the movie.

Bollywood is all about changing trends in ideas, concepts and storylines. The industry, which was known for making cliched love stories and family drama, is now making some path breaking movies which have been leaving the cine buffs awestruck. After a mind-boggling story in Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan revolving around the sensitive issue of homosexuality, here comes Bollywood’s second presentation on the same topic. We are talking about Sheer Qorma which features Divya Dutta, Swara Bhasker and Shabana Azmi in the lead.

The movie has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced for its unique concept. And while all eyes have been on this unseen LGBTQ story, the makers have finally unveiled an interesting trailer of the movie and it is making the heads turn. The trailer revolves around a homosexual couple, played by Swara and Divya, who are battling against their family to prove that their love is not impure. The trailer shows a Toronto born and brought up Swara, who has travelled to India for her partner Divya, who identified herself as non-binary.

Here it is! Our trailer for Sheer Qorma! Goes live at 12 noon (IST) Trailer Link: https://t.co/BlLwGHTnkW.... give it all your love — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) February 25, 2020

Their relationship has been disapproved by Divya’s mother in the movie Shabana who feels same sex love story is a sin. While the movie is expected to have several emotional turmoils, it comes with a thought provoking message that love isn’t a sin. Interestingly, this is the second time that Shabana has been a part of an LGBTQ story after her 1996 release Fire which raised eyebrows for its theme.

Backed by impressive star cast and interesting storyline, Sheer Qorma is helmed by Faraz Arif Ansari. To note, the makers are yet to announce the release date of this much anticipated movie.

Credits :Twitter

Read More