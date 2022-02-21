Sheetal Thakur cannot stop beaming with groom Vikrant Massey in new Mehendi pics

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur have been all over the headlines these days. The much in love couple, who were dating each other for around seven years, have tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on February 18 in Mumbai. While it was an intimate ceremony attended by the couple’s respective family and close friends, Sheetal and Vikrant have been treating fans with beautiful pics from their dream like wedding. Keeping up with this trajectory, the new bride Sheetal has shared beautiful pics from her mehendi ceremony which is grabbing attention for all the right reasons.

In the pics, Sheetal was seen wearing shimmery rust coloured suit with a green coloured dupatta and couldn’t stop beaming with happiness. She had kept her tresses open with soft curls and completed her look with pearl necklace and maang tikka. In one of the pics, Sheetal was seen flaunting her mehendi as she posed with her friends. However, it was the last pic that had won hearts wherein she was posing with Vikrant. The lovebirds were seen having a hearty laugh and couldn’t take their eyes off each other.

Take a look at Sheetal Thakur mehendi pics:

Earlier, Vikrant had shared stunning pics from their wedding day with Sheetal which was all about love. The Ginny Weds Sunny actor looked dapper in his white sherwani while Sheetal looked beautiful in her red lehenga with golden embroidery. She had completed her looked with red chooda with golden jewellery and kaleere. To note, Vikrant and Sheetal had their registered wedding on Valentine’s Day this year.

