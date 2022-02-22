Sheetal Thakur changes her profile name on social media post marrying Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey, who has won millions of hearts with his impressive acting skills and cute looks, made the headlines of late as he tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Sheetal Thakur. To note, Vikrant and Sheetal have been dating each other for around seven years and took the plunge in an intimate wedding in the presence of family and close friends. While the newlyweds have been showered with immense love post their wedding, new bride Sheetal made the headlines recently as she has changed her name on social media.

To note, the tradition of girls changing their last name post wedding has been decades old in India. And Sheetal kept the tradition going as she has changed her name on social media post her marriage with Vikrant. The actress has added the Chhapaak star’s name to her name now. Yes! Sheetal Thakur is now Sheetal Vikrant Massey. This was evident from her Instagram handle where her new name appears to be as her profile name. Well, this gesture of Sheetal is undoubtedly spelling love isn’t it?

Take a look at the pic:

Meanwhile, after tying the knot in a traditional ceremony on February 18, Vikrant and Sheetal have been treating fans with beautiful pics from their dream-like wedding. To note, the Haseen Dillruba actor looked dapper in his white sherwani while Sheetal wore a red coloured lehenga with golden embroidery. Later, the new bride Sheetal had also shared a beautiful glimpse of her haldi ceremony which was all about love, laughter and happy moments.