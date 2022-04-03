Sheetal Thakur drops a mushy post to wish husband Vikrant Massey on his birthday; Here's how he reacts

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are one of the cutest newlyweds on the block. These two recently got married and their wedding pictures are still making all the fans go gaga over them. Well, Sheetal is quite active on social media and often keeps sharing mushy pictures of her with hubby Vikrant on her social media. Today, it is the actor’s birthday and wishes have been pouring on social media from every corner. But the one wish that took our breath away was that of his wife.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sheetal Thakur shared a series of lovey-dovey pictures with hubby Vikrant Massey. In the first picture, we can see the couple hugging each other tightly and the picture appears from their wedding. In the second picture, we can see them in their wedding attire smiling and waving for the picture. In the third picture, one can see them dancing, in the fourth, they cannot contain their happiness as they are getting hitched, followed by a couple of pictures from their dreamy wedding. Sharing this video, Sheetal wrote, “Happiest of birthdays to my incredibly talented smoke show of a Husband. Today and always I celebrate you. I love you, Xoxo Wifey.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Gaslight opposite Sara Ali Khan. The shooting of Gaslight is currently underway in Rajkot. Pinkvilla's source had earlier revealed that a major chunk of the film will be shot there (Rajkot), post which the remaining portions will be filmed in Mumbai. The trio has already begun their prep and readings for the movie too.

Gaslight is being helmed by Pawan Kripalani Pawan, who had also helmed Taurani’s Bhoot Police, which was headlined by Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam.

