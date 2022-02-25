Sheetal Thakur gives a thumbs up to Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra’s Love Hostel: Husband is in top form

Vikrant Massey has been making the headlines on both personal and professional fronts. While the handsome hunk broke a million hearts recently after tying the knot with long-time girlfriend Sheetal Thakur, he is also looking forward to the release of Love Hostel. The movie happens to be a crime thriller and also features Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol in the lead. Interestingly, Love Hostel has been grabbing a lot of attention for its intriguing trailer. And now, Vikrant’s wife Sheetal has reviewed Love Hostel and is all praises for the film.