Shefali Shah on being part of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Doctor G: It’s a funny social drama

Known for delivering impactful performances, actress Shefali Shah has given us many hits. From movies like ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ to web series ‘Delhi Crime’, she has left no stones unturned to impress her fans. The actress is now set to be seen in an interesting project ‘Doctor G’ alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet. The film is being helmed by Anurag Kashyap’s sister Anubhuti Kashyap as a director. In a recent chat with a leading daily, Shefali Shah opened up about her upcoming project and shared her excitement.

Shefali said ‘Doctor G’ is a very interesting and a sweet film and she wanted to be a part of it. During an interview with ETimes, Shefali was asked regarding her experience on working with Ayushmann Khurrana to which she responded, “I haven't started work on it. However, the film is a very sensitive, sweet, social drama; it is a funny film. I really liked the script and I wanted to be a part of it.”

She also added the film has an interesting cast including Ayushmann, Rakul Preet Singh, and Richa Chadha. She further informed about her upcoming projects including ‘Human’ and ‘Darlings’. “ I'm doing 'Human', which is a web series directed by Vipul Shah and Mozez Singh. I'm doing 'Darlings', produced by Red Chillies, directed by Jasmeet Reen, with a fantastic team comprising , Roshan Mathew, and Vijay Verma,” she said.

The ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’ actress further said she’ll also do the patchwork of ‘Delhi Crime’ and one or two projects that she is in discussion for. Talking about ‘Delhi Crime’, the film won the Best Drama series at the 48th Emmy International Emmy Awards. Shefali was lauded for her impeccable performance in the web series. Recently, the actress also directed a short film ‘Happy Birthday Mummy Ji’ which revolves around the plight of hands-on homemakers.