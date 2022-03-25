Shefali Shah calls Vidya Balan ‘a star who is also an actor’: Wanted to give standing ovation when I watched…

Shefali Shah and Vidya Balan shared screen space in the recently released film Jalsa. It was the first time that the two powerhouse actors were collaborating in a film. Viewers and fans were thrilled to witness the magic of their craft in the thriller helmed by Suresh Triveni. Both the actresses have garnered immense praise and love for their individual performances in the movie as well. Amid this, Shefali too did not shy away from admiring her co-star. In a recent interview, Shefali said that Vidya Balan is “a star who is also an actor”.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Shefali said that Vidya’s journey in Bollywood has paved the way for many actors. “It’s not a small feat that people write stuff for her. I think Vidya and her journey became a hope for many actors like me. I think she is one actor whose career we all look up to and without any envy. She is a star who is also an actor. I would go and watch a Vidya Balan film any day, and she has paved that path, not just in recent years but since she started. And that’s so inspiring. It just makes you hopeful that if you are good, roles will come your way,” said the actress.

When asked to share her favourite performances by Vidya, Shefali said that the list is “too loooong”. She said that she loved her in films like Parineeta, Paa, Ishiqiya, and even her popular television show Hum Paanch. Shefali added further and said, “However, I must add that I wanted to give a standing ovation to her when I watched The Dirty Picture. And it’s not just about her performance but her brave choice as an actor.” The Monsoon Wedding actress mentioned that she does not think she would have been able to do what Vidya did in the film. Moreover, she added that one cannot help but love Vidya, as she’s so unapologetically herself.

