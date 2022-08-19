Shefali Shah on the difference between Delhi Crime S1 & S2: The investment in characters has become even more…

Ever since the trailer of the Shefali Shah starrer series Delhi Crime season 2 was released, fans have been eagerly waiting for the series. The first season of the show has already created history and became the first Indian show to win the International Emmy Awards. The trailer of the second season brings back Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Singh, with her teammates Neeti Singh, played by Rasika Duggal, and Bhupendra Singh, played by Rajesh Tailang. Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Sidharth Bhardwaj and Gopal Dutt also reprise their roles. Talking to Galatta Plus, Shefali explained the difference between season 1 and season 2.

Shefali Shah revealed that the second season of Delhi Crime is a fictionalized version of a true crime. Talking about the core difference, the Darlings actor said, “I think the difference between seasons one and two is that over there, there was a crime and these characters came into the picture. Over here, there are the characters so the investment in the characters has become even more, and there is a crime. Now it’s not just them as cops, it’s also them as people. It is all of it and more,” she said.

Shefali Shah further added that the core of Delhi Crime is not going to change in terms of it being procedural. “It is raw, real, gritty. It’s not melodramatic, it’s not about sensationalising a case or a moment. the characters are so strong and embedded that whatever is happening is their reaction to the situations around them,” she said.

Shefali Shah recently took to her official Instagram handle and unveiled the Delhi Crime season 2 trailer and wrote: "An ominous gang, a city in panic. Is DCP Vartika and her squad prepared for the chaos to come? The trailer for DELHI CRIME SEASON 2 IS HERE!" As the series was recently renewed for Season 2, an intriguing trailer of the same was released leaving netizens amazed.

Fans reacted with excitement as they commented on the trailer. A user wrote: "I had goosebumps after watching this series. Can't wait for S2." While another user said: "Oh gosh i have been waiting for this." A third user commented: "@shefalishahofficial she is so real in acting that sometimes while watching her on screen I feel scared. Just love her on screen." Meanwhile, Delhi Crime season 2 will premiere from August 26th onwards on Netflix.

