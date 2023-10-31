Shefali Shah on Waqt The Race Against Time role: 'I will never play Akshay Kumar’s mother ever again'

Bollywood actor Shefali Shah, who earned a nomination in the Best Actress category at the 2023 International Emmy Awards, has candidly discussed the existing hierarchy on film sets. She also addressed portraying Akshay Kumar's mother on screen despite being younger than him. For the unversed, Shah played the role of Akshay Kumar’s mother in the movie Waqt: The Race Against Time.

Shefali Shah reacts to playing Akshay Kumar's mother in Waqt: The Race Against Time

During a conversation on Indian Express Adda live, the topic of Shefali Shah playing the role of Akshay Kumar's mother despite being 6 years younger was raised. Jim Sarbh and Vir Das, who were present during the conversation, shared a laugh about this topic. Shefali playfully called them "mean" and mentioned that she had her reasons for taking on that role, which she promised to explain to both of them later. She humorously added, "I promise I will never play Akshay Kumar's mother ever in my life."

The host also pointed out that back in 2005 Shefali portrayed Amitabh Bachchan's wife, who is 31 years older than her. Fast forward to 2022 in the movie Darlings, headlined by Alia Bhatt, where she plays the role of an object of desire for a 23-year-old boy. This evolution in her roles from then to now is quite remarkable.

He proceeded to inquire whether, during her collaborations with these renowned stars over the years, it was evident on the sets who set the agenda and around whom the entire production revolved. Shah was even asked whether the emergence of OTT platforms has shifted this dynamic.

In response, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress shared, "Honestly I will tell you, I have had the pleasure of working with incredible people and I am not saying it because it is politically correct. I mean it. I had probably worked with one director or one actor, who were extremely offensive. Besides that, I have worked with directors who think actors are not just actors, they are collaborators.”

Shefali Shah’s work front

Shah is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Three of Us, directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware. The film features Jaideep Ahlawat, Swanand Kirkire, and Kadambari Kadam in leading roles. Three of Us is scheduled to hit theaters on November 3, 2023.