Shefali Shah opens up on age discrimination in Bollywood, says ‘I played Akshay Kumar’s mother at 28’

Actor Shefali Shah has a slew of interesting projects lineup for her from Doctor G to Jalsa. Now, in a recent interaction, the star revealed how it took a long time for her to be recognised in the industry. While doing so, she also highlighted the issue of age discrimation in the showbiz world by revealing she played Akshay Kumar’s mother at 28.

In a recent interview with the Indian express, Shefali Shah explained that the filmmakers took forever to recognise her acting prowess. According to her, she was close to retiring before she was roped in to essay strong roles in Bollywood. Further highlighting the issue of age discrimination, Shefali detailed that she played aged roles very early in her career. However, after a while, work reportedly began driving her crazy. Post which, Shefali preferred taking a hiatus and sitting at home instead.

"Filmmakers took forever! I was almost on retirement. I played age very early. I played Akshay Kumar's mother when I was around 28. I got Hasratein when I was 20 and played a 30-35-year-old in it." While explaining why she passed on projects, Shefali opined, "After a point, I decided if I'm not getting the work that drives me crazy, I will sit at home. I reached this peace that such kind of work won't come every day. And the few films I did raise that bar. I've said no to work even if it meant sitting at home for two years, not doing anything."

On the professional front, in the first week of August, Shefali wrapped up the shooting of Darlings alongside Alia Bhatt. At the time, Alia also shared a heartwarming note for Shefali via social media that read, "Oh man Shef how will I not see you on set every day. Will miss you soo much @shefalishahofficial Such a joy working with you @roshan.matthews Best Time ever. PS (This is our fabulous super hard working team)." Apart from Darlings, Shah also has Doctor G and Vidya Balan starrer Jalsa in the pipeline.

