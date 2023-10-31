Shefali Shah recalls a senior cinematographer made mean comment about her: ‘I can’t tell how terrible I felt’

National Award-winning actress Shefali Shah has been a part of a number of television shows and movies in her career span of over two decades. She is inarguably the queen of OTT, and her performances in Delhi Crime, Human, and Darlings, were lauded by one and all. In a recent interview, Shefali Shah talked about a bad experience she had with a senior cinematographer on a film set, two years ago.

Shefali Shah recalls senior cinematographer’s mean comment about her

While discussing the huge egos of filmmakers and artists that they’ve worked with, Shefali Shah recalled a terrible experience she had while working on a film set two years ago. During Indian Express Adda, the Delhi Crime actress said that she was doing a film two years ago, and they had a very senior DOP, who was looked up to, in the industry.

She added that the director was a first-timer, and he informed the DOP about the shots. Shefali recalled, “He told the DOP, ‘There is a star, we have to do his shot, and there is… Shefali getting out of the van, we have to do her shot.’ And he (the DOP) said loudly in front of everyone, ‘Ab kya sabka shot lete rahenge (Will we keep on taking everyone’s shot now)?’.”

Sharing about how awful she felt, Shefali said, “I can’t tell how terrible I felt. And all the respect I had for this man went right down the drain. I think he is an ****hole.” She said that looking back at the incident now, she feels pity for him.

In the same interview, Shefali also talked about how real-life movies and shows should be made with sensitivity. “One thing that occurred to all of us while creating it, starting with Delhi Crime 1, was that when you are particularly creating a show or a film on a real-life case, you need immense sensitivity and it is a lot of responsibility,” she said.

Shefali Shah’s upcoming project

Shefali Shah will next be seen in the film Three Of Us, which will be released in theaters on November 3, 2023. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, and Swanand Kirkire, and is directed by School Of Lies fame Avinash Arun.

