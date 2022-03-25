Shefali Shah REVEALS Amitabh Bachchan suggested that she play Akshay Kumar’s mother’s role in Waqt

Shefali Shah is one of the most skilled actors in the Indian film industry. The powerhouse performer has impressed viewers time and again with her choice of roles and acting prowess. In the pandemic, the actress shot for as many as six projects, each different than the other in flavour. But Shefali had given cine-goers a glimpse of her versatility in 2005 itself, in the film Waqt: The Race Against time, where she essayed the role of Akshay Kumar’s mother, despite being five years younger to Khiladi Kumar. In a recent interview with a leading news daily, Shefali revealed that it was Amitabh Bachchan, who plays her husband in the film, who suggested she do the role.

In a conversation with The Indian Express, Shefali was asked if it was the wife in her that made her do Waqt as it was directed by her husband Vipul Shah. The actress laughed as she agreed, but revealed that it was actually Big B who suggested the idea and that her husband had actually told her not to do it. “I remember Amit ji (Amitabh Bachchan) had suggested that Shefali should do the film. Vipul was aghast and categorically told me not to do it. However, I just loved the character and the story. I told him that I want to work with you guys and it’s my choice and I enjoyed it,” said the actress.

Currently, Shefali is basking in the success of her latest film, Jalsa, where she shared screen space with Vidya Balan. The Suresh Triveni directorial released on an OTT platform on the 18th of March.

