Shefali Shah on starring with Alia Bhatt in ‘Darlings’: It is a genre that I’ve never been offered before

Shefali Shah delivered an impactful performance in the web series ‘Delhi Crime’. The show met with tremendous critical acclaim including Shefali’s intense performance. The actress has played several crucial parts in films like ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ and ‘Waqt’. She is currently starring alongside and Vijay Varma in the upcoming dark comedy ‘Darlings’. The film marks the debut production from Alia Bhatt and the venture is co-produced by . She is also playing an important role alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in the warm comedy ‘Doctor G’.

Speaking about appearing in Darlings with Alia Bhatt, Shefali spoke to Indian Express and said, “When it comes to Darlings, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma, I play a part that I haven’t played before. It is a genre that I’ve never been offered before in my career. It is a dark comedy. People have always identified me with serious roles but Darlings is absolutely great fun.” Further speaking about her role in Doctor G, Shefali mentioned, “And then there is Doctor G, which is a very nice script. Warm, funny, emotional, all of it. Yeah, so it’s exciting.”

Further in the conversation, Shefali spoke about how Delhi Crime influenced her career, she said, “Delhi Crime changed everything for me. It changed the way people looked at me and the way people valued me. I’ve always been very lucky that I have gotten the love and admiration and respect for the work I do. But finally, after the series, it started translating into work. With Delhi Crime, they (filmmakers) realised they can put an entire show or a film on my shoulders or I can be the parallel lead.”

