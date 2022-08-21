Shefali Shah tests COVID-19 negative; Thanks doctors and fans for their 'prayers'

Shefali Shah is currently basking in the success of her recently-released film Darlings. Shefali, who played the character of Shamshunissa 'Shamshu' Ansari, Alia Bhatt’s mother in the film, has been applauded for her acting in the film. The film also featured Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles. It premiered on the OTT platform Netflix a few days back. Recently, the actress, who tested positive for Coronavirus took to her Instagram handle to inform her fans that she has tested negative for the virus now.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actress wrote: "YASSSSSS!!! I HAVE TESTED NEGATIVE. I'm absolutely fine, and can resume work now. Thanks to the doctors and Thank you so so much everyone for your blessings, prayers, concern and love. Please stay safe and take care of yourselves." Soon after she shared the update, her fans and friends sent her love in the comments section. A user wrote: "This is great news for the day I'm so happy sending lots of love." Another user said: "Congratulations mam." While a third user wrote: "Take care Shefali...Waiting for Delhi Crime 2 to release."

Check out Shefali Shah's statement:

Meanwhile, Shefali recently bagged the Best Actress award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 for Jalsa. Sharing the news, she wrote: "What a win!!!! Team Jalsa wins equality in films award and best actress for me. Thank you @iffmelbourne and all of you for all the love you’ll have showered on #Jalsa. It truly is a celebration of our passion and hard work and all your love."

On the work front, Shefali will be seen in Delhi Crime 2, which is slated to premiere from August 26th onwards on Netflix. Apart from this, the actress will also be a part of Doctor G alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead.

