Shefali Shah tests positive for COVID-19; Says 'have isolated myself and will be under home quarantine'

Shefali Shah is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie, Darlings, which also featured Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma in the lead. The film premiered on Netflix and the actress was lauded for her performance as Shamshunissa "Shamshu" Ansari. The black-comedy film is directed by Jasmeet K. Reen and produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt (in her debut production), and Gaurav Verma under the banners Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Now, Shefali took to her social media handle and announced to her fans and followers that she has tested positive for Coronavirus. The actress wrote: "I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love & support." Soon after, Shefali's industry friends like Achint Kaur, Saba Pataudi, and Gurpreet Kaur Chadha sent love to the actress in the comments section.

Check out Shefali Shah's statement:

Fans also sent prayers for Shefali and many even wished her a speedy recovery. A user said: "Get well Soon ,our lovely one. Sending you lots of love and healing care!" While another user wrote: "Take care Shefali Ji... Get well soon... Waiting for Delhi Crime 2 to release." Another one said: "Get well soon Mam ...You are the future face of Bollywood."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shefali is gearing up for the release of her highly-anticipated web series, Delhi Crime season 2. It is slated to premiere from August 26th onwards on Netflix. The show brings back Shefali as DCP Vartika Singh, with her teammates Neeti Singh, played by Rasika Duggal, and Bhupendra Singh, played by Rajesh Tailang. Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Sidharth Bhardwaj and Gopal Dutt also reprise their roles.

ALSO READ: Delhi Crime S2 Trailer: Shefali Shah aka DCP Vartika Chaturvedi tries to decode a series of murders; WATCH