Shefali Shah wraps up ‘Jalsa’ shoot: I carry with me a sweet ache full of love and respect

Bollywood actress Shefali Shah is on a roll. The actress has been keeping busy with back-to-back shoots, and now she has wrapped up the Suresh Triveni directorial ‘Jalsa’. The film also features Vidya Balan. Shefali, who began shooting for the film earlier this month, took to her official social media handle and penned a heartfelt note for the team.

Sharing a few pictures with the team and Vidya Balan, Shefali wrote a long note. "The toughest part of a film ending is parting ways. Relationships I build in front of the camera and off. There’s nothing that prepares me for it. And I mean nothing. Memories created between all of us. The laughter, madness, passion, obsession and magic that got created with so many people coming together as one. #Jalsa is a very very special one. It’s all pure, heart and raw emotion. I carry with me a sweet ache full of love and respect I have for this amazing team.”

Shefali went on to thank each and every member of her team. “And I can’t begin to thank them enough, each and everyone of them. My sunshine kidos @surya.kasibhatla , @shafin_patel_official . Boss men #SureshTriveni, and #SaurabhGoswami The absolutely amazing @balanvidya and @rohinihattangady, my darlings @pallavisymons @sandhyabellarae @imraj_gupta , the ever smiling hardworking AD team @garamhawa @ganumaan @chi_nky @jaideep_duhan_ @rahulanandhai , the garb creator @sujatarajain #Siddhi, Ram dada, the inaudible whisper team & @anmolbhave and guys and every single one (so wat if they’re not on insta) and @abundantiaent @ivikramix @shikhaarif.sharma @alien_sadhvi & @karuna.vishwanath #prajwalchandrashekhar For the abundant love I take with me. I couldn’t have created her minus even a single one of them. They all made me better, richer, happier and fuller as an actor and more so as a person," Shah wrote on Sunday evening.

Apart from Jalsa, Shefali Shah recently wrapped up the shoot for Doctor G. The film also features Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh. The actress also finished shooting her upcoming venture ‘Darlings’. The film is touted to be a dark comedy that will showcase Alia and Shefali in a never-seen-before avatar. The film is co-produced by and Alia together under Red Chillies' Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine Productions.