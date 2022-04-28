Shehnaaz Gill all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali?

Shehnaaz Gill is undoubtedly one of the most popular celebrities. After her stint in Bigg Boss 13 she became a household name and fans love to see her on their screens. Well, the Punjabi star shared a great bond with the host of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan. Their camaraderie sure got all the fans wanting to see them in a project together and it looks like something is like this is going to happen very soon. According to the latest reports in India Today, Shehnaaz Gill will be joining Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Yes! You heard that right. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. In fact, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma too will be seen in the movie. But the latest addition reportedly is going to be Shehnaaz Gill. It is said that she would be seen opposite Aayush in this film. No official confirmation has been released yet but we bet fans cannot contain their excitement after hearing this news.

Meanwhile, recently Aayush Sharma officially confirmed that he is going to be an essential part of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. In an official statement, the actor expressed his excitement about being a part of this film.

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh. Her character and acting were appreciated a lot by her fans. If this news is true then Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be Shehnaaz’s big Bollywood debut.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is scheduled to be released on Eid 2023.

