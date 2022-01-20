Shehnaaz Gill and Yashraj Mukhate's new video Boring Day after Sadda Kutta goes viral; Twitter can't keep calm

Remember the tunes of ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy’ by Yashraj Mukhate featuring dialogues of Bigg Boss 13 famed Shehnaaz Gill that took the internet by the storm? Well, after the huge success of their first track together, Shehnaaz, popularly known as Sana, and Yashraj have collaborated again to add fun to your ‘Boring Day’. The duo has joined hands for their brand new song titled ‘Boring Day.’ And, ever since Yashraj has dropped the song, it has gone viral and Twitter users can’t keep calm too.

The video of the ‘Boring Day’ song features a composition of conversation between Shehnaaz and the former contestant of Bigg Boss 13 Arti Singh inside the house. In the conversation, Shehnaaz was seen saying ‘such a boring day, such a boring people.’ While sharing the video on Instagram, Yashraj wrote, “Boring Day Another one with the amazing Shehnaaz Gill. @artisingh5 love your expressions.” As soon as he dropped the video, it went viral and Shehnaaz fans couldn’t resist themselves from tweeting about the collaboration.

Watch Yashraj Mukhate’s new song:

See some of tweets here:

Yashraj Mukhate previously delivered a few viral songs including ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai,’ ‘Biggini Shoot’ and ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’. His songs have garnered appreciation from his fans for being quirky and different.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the movie ‘Honsla Rakh’ opposite actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. She enjoys a massive fan following ever since her stint in the Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss season 13.

