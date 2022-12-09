Shehnaaz Gill dances with Salman Khan on Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’; Gives ‘bhaijaan’ warm hug
Popular Television celebrities Shehnaaz Gill and MC Square will appear as special guests on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 16 during Weekend Ka Vaar.
2022 has been a special year for Shehnaaz Gill fans. This year, the popular TV actor informed her fans that she will soon mark her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which is slated to hit the theatres next year. In a recent development, Shehnaaz grabbed headlines after she starred in the song ‘Ghani Sayani’ alongside popular rapper MC Square.
Shehnaaz Gill, MC Square promote their song ‘Ghani Sayani’ on the sets of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16
Shehnaaz Gill is basking under the success of her recently released song ‘Ghani Syaani’ which is known to many by now. Now, in the newest update, she will reunite with Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. For the unversed, Shehnaaz was a participant in Bigg Boss Season 13 wherein she finished as the second runner-up.
We have got access to exclusive glimpses of Shehnaaz and MC Square arriving at the sets of Bigg Boss 16. Shehnaaz can be seen wearing a beautiful blue dress while MC Square looked dapped in his all-black attire. Have a look.
Shehnaaz Gill dances with Salman Khan on sets of Bigg Boss 16, video goes viral on Twitter
The promo of the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode is going viral on social media at the moment. In the video, Shehnaaz Gill, popularly known as ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’ can be seen dancing alongside megastar Salman Khan on the song Dil Diyan Gallan. Later, she can be seen giving him a warm hug on stage and calling him ‘bhaijaan’.
On the work front, Shehnaaz is nowadays hosting Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill— a chat show hosted by Shehnaaz herself wherein several celebrity guests like Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, etc have marked their attendance.
