Bigg Boss 13: Umar Riaz LASHES OUT at Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma; Here's Why

Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz has recently bashed Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma for going behind Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra. Here's what he said.

Two friendships (or should we call them relationships) that have left us swooning are that of Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma. While both these duos have not really come out in the open to approve of their feelings for each other, their brewing romance has not been hidden from the audiences eyes. Fans are loving their chemistry and have also given sweet names to them, SidNaaa and PaHira, respectively. However, some are even getting irritated of them for constantly nagging each other and not focusing on the game.

One such person, who is tired of SidNa and PaHira's love drama in the house is, Umar Riaz. Yes, Asim Riaz's brother is fed-up of their love angle shown in the house and recently took at dig at the girls for going behind the guys. Umar lashed out at Shehnaaz and Mahira for their behaviour and said that they are behaving like two possessive girlfriends on the show. He also went on to accuse them of poking the young actors of asking them to do things the way they like and not have a game of their own. Umar said that it is not fun to watch their constant nagging anymore. He further advised the girls to leave the boys alone as they are big enough to take their decisions.

Take a look at Umar's tweets against Shehnaaz and Mahira here:

#sana and #mahira are behaving like 2 over possessive gf’s trying to make #sid and #paras do what they want. Its not fun anymore. They are big boys, leave them alone!#WeWatchBBForAsim — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 9, 2020

Well, what are your thoughts on the same? Do you relate to Umar's opinions or are you liking the duos chemistry on the show? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

