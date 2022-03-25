Shehnaaz Gill opens up about her relationship with Sidharth Shukla for the first time to Shilpa Shetty

Even though Sidharth Shukla is no longer with us today, his memories will continue to remain in our hearts. His sudden demise left a lot of his fans and family members shocked and heartbroken. The one person who was very close to the late actor and was completely shattered after his demise was Shehnaaz Gill. The former Bigg Boss contestant was completely away from the limelight for a couple of months and took her time to heal. Recently, Shehnaaz was seen dancing and enjoying at a party and the video went viral on social media for all the wrong reasons. Many netizens started trolling her for laughing and enjoying after Sid’s demise but the actress never reacted to it. Now, in a recent interview with Shilpa Shetty, Shehnaaz spoke her heart out about everything related.

Shilpa Shetty recently invited Shehnaaz Gill to her chat show Shape Of You. Shilpa asked the actress about being trolled for enjoying after Sidharth Shukla’s demise. To this, Shehnaaz immediately replied that if she gets a chance to laugh she will, if she wishes to celebrate Diwali she will as she feels that being happy is the most important thing in life. Further talking about her bond with the late actor, Shehnaaz questioned why should she tell anyone about what their relationship was. She said that she knew how important Sid was for her and how important she was for Sid and that's it.

The actress also revealed that Sidharth never asked her to stop laughing, instead he wanted to see her happy always. Hence, the actress said that she will continue to remain happy and work hard as she wants to reach certain heights in her career.

