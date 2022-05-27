Shehnaaz Gill to romance Jassie Gill in Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali? Find out

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry. The fashionable actress rose to stardom with her stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 13. She enjoys a massive fan following and is often praised for her optimistic attitude. The singer-actress made her acting debut with the Punjabi movie 'Honsla Rakh,' alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa. For the past few months, rumours about Shehnaaz Gill making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been doing the rounds.

As per Hindustan Times' recent report, Shehnaaz Gill is all geared up for her role and will be seen romancing popular actor-singer Jassie Gill in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Reportedly, Shehnaaz has a prominent role in the movie and will have a cute story along with Jassie. The report also suggests that Shehnaaz was earlier going to romance Aayush Sharma in this film but due to some unknown reasons Aayush walked out of the film at the last moment. For now, it's being reported that Aayush's character has been entirely rewritten and nobody has replaced him.

Another news surfaced on social media is that dancer-host-actor Raghav Juyal will romance Malvika Sharma in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Currently, the makers are in a search of an actor opposite Aladdin actor Sidharth Nigam, who is also a part of Salman Khan's film.

Speaking about the film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali features Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. The film is being helmed by Farhad Samji. To note, Salman Khan has already begun shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali a few days back. Dropping the first look, Salman revealed that he has kicked off shooting for the film. Recently, Pooja Hegde also shared her first photo from the sets of the film and looked excited to commence shooting with Salman on this romcom. The makers are planning to have a tentative release of this film during Christmas in December this year.

