Shehnaaz Gill shares a new post on social media that is all about 'love'

Bigg Boss 13 contestant and Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill on Monday shared a stunning picture that is all about love, going by her caption.

In the Instagram image, Shehnaaz poses on the bed. She is dressed in blue denims paired with a powder blue off-shoulder blouse. She opted for basic make-up and kept her long hair open.

For the caption, Shehnaaz dropped two red heart emojis.

Shehnaaz gained massive fandom with her stint in "Bigg Boss 13", which concluded in January 2020. Her chemistry with the show's winner Sidharth Shukla made the duo popular and the two even had a hashtag #SidNaaz trending on social media.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz brought back the chemistry when they featured in the music video of the song "Shona Shona" by Tony Kakkar.

Credits :IANS

