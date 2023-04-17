Shehnaaz Gill wants to star opposite Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Salman Khan as female lead: 'Hope he..'

Actress Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame after appearing in Bigg Boss 13, enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Every time she steps out in the city, her pictures and videos go viral on the Internet in no time. Currently, Shehnaaz is gearing up for her big Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde. She will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also features Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Bhumika Chawla and Venkatesh Daggubati in key roles. Shehnaaz recently spoke about her wish to star opposite Salman in a film.

Shehnaaz Gill talks about her wish to star opposite Salman Khan

Shehnaaz will be making her debut with a Salman film but the actress isn't paired opposite him. But in a new interview, she said that she is more than happy to be working under Salman in the film. However, she expressed her wish to be a Salman Khan heroine. While speaking to Connect FM Canada, Shehnaaz was asked when she should be seen in a film opposite Salman as his female lead, Shehnaaz laughed and said that she has no clue.

The actress shared, "Mereko nahi pata, casting directors ya Salman sir ko hi pata hoga. Meri chemistry to sabke sath hi achi lagti hai. I hope Salman sir ye sapna bhi pura kar dein ki main unke opposite aa jaun. Par main isme hi bohot khushi hu ki unke sath nahi to unke peeche khade hokar kaam karne me bhi mera sapna pura ho gaya (I don’t know when that will happen, only Salman sir or the casting director would know that. I hope he fulfills this wish of mine; to be his heroine. But even working under him has been an unforgettable experience)."

Meanwhile, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji and it is slated to release on April 21, on the occasion of Eid.