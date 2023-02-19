Shehzada actor Kartik Aryan fined for flouting traffic rules, Mumbai police shares a sarcastic note on challan
Kartik Aryan visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai with his parents on Friday. But, the Mumbai police fined the actor for parking on the wrong side.
Ahead of the release of Shehzada, Kartik Aryan visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Friday to offer his prayers for the success of the film. The actor was on a promotional spree with his co-actor Kriti Sanon, and the film which was scheduled for 10 February release, was released a week later on February 17. While the actor visited with his parents and was snapped outside the temple, according to a report in ANI, the Mumbai police booked a challan in his name for parking his luxury car in the no-parking zone.
The traffic police fined the car and shared a witty caption on the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Traffic Police. The police shared the picture of Kartik's Lamborghini car and wrote, "Problem? Problem yeh thi ki the car was parked on the wrong side! Don't do the 'Bhool' of thinking that 'Shehzadaas' can flout traffic rules." This interesting wordplay let the fans wonder if it was a promotion for the actor’s film, Shehzada. However, fans have appreciated the quirky caption. One user wrote, “Savage response from Mumbai Police”, and another wrote, “Give this admin a raise every month.”
Take a look at the post here:
While most fans are busy appreciating the humor, some netizens have taken this opportunity to draw the attention of the Mumbai police to similar issues in the neighborhood. The team is busy addressing the issues with the relevant traffic divisions.
About Shehzada
Shehzada is one of the most-awaited films of the actor. The film is an official remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which stars the popular Telugu actor Allu Arjun. It is Kartik Aaryan’s first all-out action film. While the trailer looked promising, the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer had a slow start at the box office. After Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. He also has Kabir Khan's next and Hansal Mehta's Captain India in the pipeline.
