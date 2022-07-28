Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon & Rohit Dhawan groove to Desi Boyz as they celebrate schedule wrap; VIDEO

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have collaborated for Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada and the duo are having a blast together. To note, the movie is an action entertainer and marks Kartik and Kriti’s second collaboration after their 2019 release Luka Chupi. In fact, both Kartik and Kriti have been sharing glimpses of their shoot and their fun time together. And now, Kartik is once again making the headlines as he has shared a fun video of himself with the team of Shehzada as he announced the schedule wrap of the movie.

In the video, Kartik was seen shaking a leg with Kriti and director Rohit Dhawan on the tunes of Desi Boyz title track. To note, Desi Boyz, which featured Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in the lead, marked Rohit’s directorial debut. As the Shehzada team was seen grooving to the tune of Desi Boyz, Kriti and Rohit Dhawan were seen imitating the hook step of the song on the dance floor and they had indeed set the dance floor on fire. Kartik had captioned the image as, “Schedule wrap par party toh banti hai #Shehzada”.

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan’s video here:

Meanwhile, Kartik and Kriti had returned to Mumbai after wrapping the schedule and were clicked at the airport. In fact, Kriti, who had turned a year older on July 27, had also cut the cake with Kartik and shutterbugs at the airport. Meanwhile, Kriti has some interesting movies in her kitty including Adipursh with Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas, Ganapath Part 1 with Tiger Shroff and Bhediya with Varun Dhawan. On the other hand, Kartik will be seen in Shashanka Ghosh’s Freddy and Hansal Mehta’s Captain India.