Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan & Kriti Sanon’s action drama pushed to 2023; To release on February 10

Kartik Aaryan, who has been basking in the success of his horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, is currently making the headlines for his upcoming action drama Shehzada. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the movie will also star Kriti Sanon in the lead and has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Interestingly, there were reports that Shehzada will be hitting the screens on November 4 this year. However, as per a recent update, the movie has now been pushed to 2023 for release.

Shehzada will now be releasing on February 10 next year. For the uninitiated, the Rohit Dhawan directorial is said to be a Bollywood adaptation of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo. Talking about it, Kartik had told Pinkvilla that he will be seen in a different avatar this time. “I think our director, Rohit, has adapted it beautifully for the Hindi audience. It is one of those films that has a very wide appeal among the audiences. I am really excited and looking forward to the film. People will get to see me in this complete avatar of action and comedy for the first time,” Kartik was quoted as saying.

Interestingly, Shehzada will mark Kartik’s second collaboration with Kriti after their 2019 release Luka Chupi. Apart from the action drama, Kartik has several interesting movies in the pipeline. He will be seen in Hansal Mehta’s Captain India wherein he will be seen as a pilot, Shashank Ghosh’s Freddy with Alaya F and Sameer Vidhwans’ yet to be titled directorial. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya which is scheduled to release on November 25. Besides, she has also collaborated with Tiger Shroff for Ganapath Part 1 and will be seen sharing the screen with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in Om Raut's Adipurush.

