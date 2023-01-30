Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan's film postponed by a week out of respect for SRK’s Pathaan, gets NEW release date

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has created havoc at the box office! The star-studded action flick has brought fans back to the theatres and is enjoying a successful run by raking in historic box-office numbers. The film that released on January 25, 2023, has reportedly earned about Rs 543 crore (worldwide figures) at the global box office, and has been garnering a great response. Now, out of respect for Pathaan and the business that it is doing at the box office, the makers of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada have decided to postpone the film’s release date.

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan, was earlier slated to release during the Valentine’s Day weekend i.e. on February 10, 2023. However, the makers have announced that out of respect for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, Shehzada will now release on 17th February 2023. Apart from Kartik Aaryan ans Kriti Sanon, Shehzada also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Rajpal Yadav and Sachin Khedekar. It is an adaptation of Allu Arjun's 2020 Telugu hit, Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo, which also starred Tabu.

The trailer of Shehzada was released on January 12 at a grand event in Mumbai. It left fans excited and gave a glimpse of Kartik’a action avatar, his chemistry with Kriti Sanon, some hilarious punchlines, an excellent ensemble cast, and catchy music! At the trailer launch of Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan said that he hopes Shehzada turns out to be a bigger hit than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. “I hope Shehzada is a bigger hit than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. I hope it entertains the audience. I want more and more people to watch Shehzada. Fingers crossed. I hope Shehzada does well. Our industry needs it. The film is a massy family entertainer, which audience see in huge numbers,” he said.

Besides the trailer, the soundtrack of Shehzada has also piqued fans’ interest. The first song from the film titled Munda Sona Hoon Main was released on 16th January, while the second track was a peppy song titled Chedkhaniyan which was released just a few days ago.