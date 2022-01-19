Shehzada producer Manish Shah says Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Hindi release will not affect Kartik Aaryan film.

Amid the massive success of Allu Arjun's Pushpa, the makers of Allu's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo are all set to release the film's Hindi dubbed version. For the unversed, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is being remade in Hindi with Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan headlining the film titled Shehzada. However, with the original's Hindi dubbed version releasing in theatres, actor Paresh Rawal had raised concerns about the film affecting the business of Shehzada.

Speaking exclusively to IndiaToday.in, Paresh Rawal had earlier said, "Frankly, I'm shocked by this news. And yes, this can affect the business of Shehzada, but since Kartik has a loyal fan following and his popularity is huge, so it should definitely work in our favour."

Reacting to this development, Shehzada producer Manish Shah, who has the dubbing rights of ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo feels that the release of the dubbed version of the film will not affect Shehzada.

"Shehzada has a frontline Hindi star cast and is being shot in a very big way. It is definitely going to do well," producer Manish Shah told ETimes.

Paresh Rawal had also echoed similar sentiments earlier, when he said, "Moreover, our Hindi version of Shehzada compared to the South one is much more refined, if I can say that. The sets are fantastic, the house we shot in Delhi is beautiful, the overall production value of the film is very good. It is handled in a different way catering to our audience. So this release should not affect Shehzada. But given the situation we are in currently, when everything is available at the click of a button, is it wise to make remakes."

