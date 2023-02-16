Shehzada Screening: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti, Shahid with Mira and more arrive to watch film before release; PICS

Shehzada, the highly anticipated family entertainer that features Kartik Aaryan as the central character, is set to get its grand theatrical release on February 17, Friday. The movie, which is helmed by Rohit Dhawan, marks Kartik's second onscreen collaboration with the popular actress Kriti Sanon after the success of Lukka Chuppi. The much-awaited project is an official adaptation of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, the 2020-released Telugu blockbuster that features Allu Arjun in the lead role. The makers of Shehzada held a grand screening event for the film in Mumbai, on Thursday night.

Check out Shehzada screening pictures below: