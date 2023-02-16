Shehzada Screening: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti, Shahid with Mira and more arrive to watch film before release; PICS

The grand screening event of Shehzada was attended by the lead pair Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, along with many others including Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, and others.

Shehzada, the highly anticipated family entertainer that features Kartik Aaryan as the central character, is set to get its grand theatrical release on February 17, Friday. The movie, which is helmed by Rohit Dhawan, marks Kartik's second onscreen collaboration with the popular actress Kriti Sanon after the success of Lukka Chuppi. The much-awaited project is an official adaptation of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, the 2020-released Telugu blockbuster that features Allu Arjun in the lead role. The makers of Shehzada held a grand screening event for the film in Mumbai, on Thursday night.

Check out Shehzada screening pictures below:

About Shehzada

The much-awaited features Kartik Aaryan as the central character Buntu, a happy-go-lucky guy who discovers a shocking truth about his real identity. Kriiti Sanon is appearing as Buntu's boss-turned-lady love Samara in the movie. The Rohit Dhawan directorial features a stellar star cast including Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Rajpal Yadav, Sachin Khedekar, and others in the supporting roles. 

