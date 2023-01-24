Shehzada Song Chedkhaniyan: Kriti's sharara will remind you of K3G's Kareena, Kartik nails another dance step

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s upcoming film Shehzada has created quite a buzz ever since its trailer was unveiled a few days ago. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Rajpal Yadav and Sachin Khedekar. Now, the makers of Shehzada have further amped up the excitement for the film as they released the second song from the film- Chedkhaniyan. While Kartik Aaryan aced another dance number, Kriti Sanon’s look in the song reminded us of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s look in the song Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham!

The makers dropped the song Chedkhaniyan, and wrote, “It's time to do #Chedkhaniyan with the Shehzada family! Song is out, tune in now.” The music video of Chedkhaniya shows Kartik Aaryan dressed up in a black sequinned kurta with white pyjama, while Kriti looks stunning in a sequinned blue sharara set that features a sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline paired with flowy, flared sharara, and a matching dupatta. Kriti’s look from the song instantly reminded us of Kareena’s look in the song Bole Chudiyan, for which Bebo wore a stunning peach-coloured sequinned sharara set too! The fancy ethnic outfits, the celebratory vibe, and the dance chemistry between the lead pair- all of these things took us back to Bole Chudiyan!

The music video of Chedkhaniyan shows everyone decked up for a celebration, wherein Kartik and Kriti dance together. The music video also features other case members of the film including Ronit Roy, Manisha Koirala, and Ali Asgar. The song has been sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi and the music is composed by Pritam. Check out the peppy song below.