Shehzada Teaser: Kartik Aaryan’s rare action avatar serves as the perfect return gift for fans

Ever since it was announced that Kartik Aaryan is going to star in the official Hindi remake of the superhit South film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun, fans have been jumping with joy. Well, today is Kartik’s birthday and social media is filled with wishes for the star. But, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star has a perfect return gift for all his fans on his special day. He took to his Instagram handle to share the teaser of his upcoming film Shehzada also starring Kriti Sanon with all his fans and we bet it has left everyone quite excited. Shehzada Teaser

The teaser begins with Kartik Aaryan entering a palace-like house and riding his white horse. His swag walk and never-seen-before action avatar will surely leave you stunned and remind you of the OG Shehzada Allu Arjun. Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill have decided to celebrate him as the amazing actor he is by deciding to launch the First look of the film on his birthday. Producer Bhushan Kumar said "Kartik is such a brilliant and nuanced actor and what better way to celebrate our very own Shehzada than this! The first look is a treat for his fans.” Aman Gill also added "Kartik is a dream to work with, we all had a blast shooting this film, his personality is infectious so we thought this would be a sweet little thing we did for his birthday to celebrate Shehzada's birthday with the first look of our film." Check out Shehzada’s teaser:

Shehzada Kartik Aaryan has had quite the year with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 taking off and becoming the biggest blockbuster of the year so far. The actor has been keeping busy with shoots for his upcoming projects including Shehzada. Shehzada is a comedy action drama musical directed by Rohit Dhawan, and also stars Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar with music by Pritam. Shehzada releasing on 10th February 2023, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S Radha Krishna & Aman Gill.

