Shehzada Trailer Launch- Kartik Aaryan hopes it is a bigger hit than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Our industry needs it

Before heading for the launch event, Kartik posted a picture of himself while seeking blessings from lord Ganesha. Along with it, he wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya #Shehzada Trailer Today."

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada is one of the most awaited films of 2023. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is a remake of Allu Arjun 's 2020 Telugu hit, Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo, co-starring Pooja Hegde and Tabu. The masala entertainer also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Rajpal Yadav and Sachin Khedekar in key roles. Today, Kartik and Kriti along with the entire team were seen launching the trailer at an event in Mumbai. The grand event was held at Bandra's Gaiety Galaxy. It was graced by the media and fans.

In the trailer, Kartik, who is making his debut as a producer with Shehzada, is seen in a completely different avatar. The film looks like a perfect masala entertainer with a perfect blend of humour, action, drama and hilarious punchlines. Netizens are mighty impressed by Kartik's swag. The actor took to Instagram and shared the trailer with his fans. He wrote, "Shehzada Aa Raha Hai. 10th Feb Only In Theatres." During the trailer launch event, the team of Shehzada also spoke to the media.

'I hope Shehzada is a bigger hit than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

In 2022, Kartik was one of the actors who saved the industry amid tough times. His film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 proved to be a blockbuster at the box office. Even when it was released on OTT, the audience couldn't stop praising the actor. Now, everyone has high hopes with his upcoming film, Shehzada. Even Kartik hopes that Shehzada becomes a bigger hit than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He said, "I hope Shehzada is a bigger hit than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. I hope it entertains the audience. I want more and more people to watch Shehzada."

The Freddy actor further added, "Fingers crossed. I hope Shehzada does well. Our industry needs it. The film is a massy family entertainer, which audience see in huge numbers."

'I hope people love us a lot more than what they did in Luka Chuppi'

Kartik has reunited with Kriti after Luka Chuppi. The Laxman Utekar directorial performed well at the box office. The audience loved watching their chemistry on the big screen. Now, Kriti and Kartik are back with Shehzada and the trailer shows that they will impress cinema lovers yet again. They are also seen grooving to a peppy number. Kriti spoke about her on-screen chemistry with Kartik. She also hoped that people would love them more than they did in Luka Chuppi.

Kriti shared, "I think, we look really good together. Our on-screen chemistry has been liked in Luka Chuppi, I hope people like it in Shehzada too. It's a glamorous avatar, which I had not done for a while. I hope people like it. We have got good tuning, we think alike and are very comfortable with each other. Nothing has changed, and I hope people love us a lot more than what they did in Luka Chuppi."

Producer Bhushan Kumar too said that Shehzada is a 'bigger family entertainer' than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He said, "I feel, this is a bigger family entertainer than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. So I hope, we will do better business than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2."

Shehzada wrap-up party

On Wednesday, a day before the trailer launch, Kriti dropped pictures from the wrap-up party of Shehzada. The pictures featured Kartik, Rohit, Manisha Koirala, Ankur Rathee and other crew members. Along with the pictures, she penned a heartwarming note. Her post read, "And its finally a wrap!! #Shehzada Happy sad feeling as always..Sad that this beautiful journey has come to an end..And happy that we can share it with you all very soon! Stay Tuned #Shehzada Releasing in theatres on 10th Feb 2023!" Have a look:

