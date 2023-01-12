Shehzada Trailer OUT: Kartik Aaryan’s swagger, ‘Nepotism’ punchline- 5 highlights of the masala entertainer

Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, is one of the most highly anticipated films that will release in February this year. The makers unveiled the teaser of Shehzada on Kartik Aaryan’s birthday in November, and fans were excited to see Kartik Aaryan’s action side for the first time. Apart from the teaser, the makers also unveiled posters of Shehzada that left fans intrigued. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Rajpal Yadav and Sachin Khedekar. It is an adaptation of Allu Arjun's 2020 Telugu hit, Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo, which also starred Tabu. Pinkvilla was the first one to inform that the trailer of Shehzada will be launched on January 12 at a grand event in Mumbai followed by a digital launch on the same day. Shehzada trailer is finally out, check it out below!

Trailer of Shehzada starring Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon

Director: Rohit Dhawan

Writer: Rohit Dhawan, Story by Trivikram Srinivas

Date of release: 10 February 2023

Trailer duration: 3 minutes, 03 seconds The makers of Shehzada have unveiled the trailer of the entertainer, and it is packed with action, punch lines, catchy music, and of course, Kartik Aaryan’s swagger! The 3-minute-3-second trailer shows Kartik Aaryan in an action avatar, trying to protect his family. It is packed with action, humour, and some hilarious punch lines you may not have seen coming. Below are 5 highlights of the Shehzada trailer! 1. Kartik Aaryan’s action hero avatar

We haven’t really seen Kartik Aaryan in a role such as this one! In Shehzada trailer, Kartik is seen fighting the bad guys, packing some solid kicks and punches. We already know fans are excited to see him in this role, and the trailer has only further amped up their expectations of the movie. His swagger in the Shehzada trailer is unmissable! 2. Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s chemistry

Fans have already watched and loved Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s chemistry in Luka Chuppi, and are eager to watch them together once again in Shehzada. The Shehzada trailer shows their effortless chemistry and we also see them dancing to catchy songs. Looks like they are all set to blow our minds with their on-screen chemistry once again! 3. Hilarious punch lines and references

The best part about the trailer has to be the unexpected, yet hilarious punch lines. In the trailer, Kartik is also seen giving a short monologue about ‘rich kids’ and ‘nepotism’. He is seen saying, “Ameer bachchon ka yehi problem hai. Lekin teri galti nahi hai. Tune khilone maange, tujhe khilone ki dukaan mili. Tune doodh maanga, tujhe kheer mili. Wo bhi almond milk waali. Bhai, ise kehte hain nepotism.” Another scene shows Kartik asking about the model of a Rolls Royce car. He reads it as ‘RR’ and says, “Lagta hai Rajamouli ki gaadi hai.” 4. Catchy music The music of Shehzada has been composed by Pritam, and the track playing in the background, as well as the score of Shehzada seems quite catchy! 5. Ensemble cast

Shehzada has an excellent ensemble cast, and Paresh Rawal’s scenes in the trailer are clearly one of the highlights! Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav and others have also left us in awe of their performances, from the little glimpse we got in the trailer. Shehzada’s grand wrap-up bash Just yesterday, Kriti Sanon shared a sneak peek into Shehzada’s grand wrap-up bash. She shared pictures with Kartik Aaryan and filmmaker Rohit Dhawan. The last picture shared by Kriti shows her and Manisha Koirala trying to feed some more cake to Kartik. Sharing the pictures, Kriti Sanon wrote, “And its finally a wrap!! ?? #Shehzada.. Happy sad feeling as always.. Sad that this beautiful journey has come to an end.. And happy that we can share it with you all very soon! Stay Tuned.” Meanwhile, Manisha Koirala also shared a series of pictures and videos on her Instagram from the wrap-up bash, and wrote, “I have loved working with this fabulous family!! Thank you #rohitdhawan for being such a respectful and warm person to work with that entire team is so great!! Here’s to all of us from #shehzada”. In case you missed it, check out the pictures and videos below!

About Kartik Aaryan Movie Shehzada Kartik Aaryan will also debut as a producer with Shehzada, and has joined producers Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill. Shehzada is set to release during the Valentine’s Day weekend i.e. on February 10, 2023.

