Shekhar Kapur applauds Kangana Ranaut's stint in Fashion: It was genius acting, unforgettable

Shekhar Kapur lauded Kangana Ranaut for her performance in critically acclaimed films like Fashion and Queen which saw the actress playing two starkly different characters.

FIlmmaker Shekhar Kapur took to Twitter on Sunday to send some heartfelt wishes across to actress . Kapur lauded the actress for performance in the critically acclaimed films Fashion and Queen which saw the actress playing two starkly different characters. Kapur praised Kangana's performance which he called 'genius acting' and 'unforgettable'.

Kapur tweeted, "Fashion, the film. A Young girl nervous, emotionally wrecked Drugged. Her name being announced on stage. She was after all, a top model. It was one shot. Kangana transformed herself from a wreck to a Diva as she walked on the ramp. It was genius acting. Unforgettable @KanganaTeam."

Kangana, on the other hand, replied thanking Shekhar Kapur for his kind words. Addressing her performance in Queen, he said, "At the heart of everything thats going on, is your undeniable power as an actor. I cant forget that scene in Queen where you tried to dance with Cab driver in Paris. It was innocent funny, yes. But you brought in the beginnings of transformation of the character so beautifully."

Did you know that Shekhar Kapur and Kangana Ranaut have been in talks for a film since 2016. "I had met Kangana one day and we spoke about a film. I am still writing it, and once I am done with it, I’m definitely going to make it. It’s on the lines of film Masoom,” he had told Hindustan Times in an interview back then.

