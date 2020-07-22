  1. Home
Shekhar Kapur dedicates Paani to Sushant Singh Rajput: It has to be made with partners that walk in humility

Shekhar Kapur, who was supposed to make Paani with Sushant Singh Rajput, has made a special announcement regarding the movie.
It’s been over a month since Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last. The actor was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14 and his demise left the nation heartbroken and numb. Everyone has been struggling to come in terms with this harsh reality. Several celebrities have come forward in support of the late actor and have been voicing their opinion in the case. Amid this, Shekhar Kapur has also been talking about the same quite actively on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Recently, the filmmaker made the headlines after he announced his decision dedicate the movie Paani to Sushant Singh Rajput. To note, Shekhar was supposed to make Paani with Sushant in the lead. However, the movie, which was a being bankrolled by YRF, was, reportedly, shelved by due to creative differences with between the producer and director. In his latest tweet, Shekhar Kapur spoke about Paani and asserted that he wants to make it with partners who will walk in humility. He wrote, “If you want to journey with the Gods, or your creativity, you have to walk each step in devotion. In humility. God willing #Paani will get made one day. If it does, I will dedicate it to Sushant. But it has to be made with partners that walk in humility, not in arrogance.”

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has been investigating Sushant’s death case and has been interrogating people close to the late actor including his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, last co-star Sanjana Sanghi, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, YRF head honcho Aditya Chopra and others. Besides, Rhea has also demanded a CBI enquiry in the case.

Anonymous 11 minutes ago

Faker Kapur.

Anonymous 32 minutes ago

How much he suffered because of YRF politics, lost on career mile stones, lost Sanjay Leela Bhansali, two years of prep time, hopes everything crushed by mean people. pvpost

Anonymous 36 minutes ago

I refuse to believe that shekhar could not get a producer for Panii. Sushant waited years for this project to take off. Almost 2 years of his dates were wasted waiting for this project. I think it was YRF who backed out but it has been almost a decade I keep hearing about Pani film but he went out and made all those English language films meanwhile. Not a fan of shekhar kapur. He is all talk and no action!

