Shekhar Kapur REACTS to R Balki’s statement about Ranbir, Alia as finest actors; Cites Kai Po Che’s example
Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has, undoubtedly, brought the much talked about topic of nepotism once again in the limelight. However, this hot debate took a new turn lately after renowned filmmaker called it a foolish argument and imposed a question of finding a better actor than Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. His statement hasn’t gone down well with many people and everyone is brimming with an opinion about the same. In fact, Shekhar Kapur also shared his views on Balki’s statement and even cited Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kai Po Che as an example.
In his recent tweet, the ace filmmaker emphasised that all the three actors in the movie had delivered remarkable performances. “Have huge respect for you, Balki. But i just saw Kai Po Che again last night. Three new young actors at that time. And stunning believable performances by each,” Shekhar wrote. This isn’t all. Apurva Asrani also reacted to Ki & Ka director’s statement and ended up listing several actors. He even urged Balki to stop fussing over 3-4 names. Apurva wrote, “Pankaj Tripathi, Gajraj Rao, Amit Sadh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rasika Dugal, Swara Bhaskar, Shweta Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta, Divya Dutta, Manav Kaul, Nawazuddin, Jeetu. My god, I could go on & on about the wonderful talents we have. Stop fussing over the same 3-4 names now! Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Richa Chaddha. Many others too if we look beyond A list film families, and take a few chances. I love Ranbir & Alia, but please, they aren't the only good actors.”
Earlier, Avinash Tiwary had also given a befitting reply to R Balki and stated that he won’t get to know about better actors if they aren’t given an opportunity or if he didn’t step out to watch them.
Ranbir and Alia are mediocre actors at best. You can't call them the finest. Nope.
Poor Balki is trying desperately to make us understand. Sadly we audience can make up our own mind. And our mind says there are way more talented people in Bollywood than Ranbir and Alia
Balki is not helping Ranbir and Alia with this wtf statement. It's doing more damage actually
Clearly Balki hasn't seen films like Aligarh
Faker Kapur
List of people more talented than Ranbir and Alia : Entire cast of Gangs of Wasseypur Entire cast of Bulbul Entire cast of Pataal Lok Entire cast of She
I can’t believe what I just read the reaction to this mindless director’s comment about no fine actor/actress exist outside film fraternity. The Balki’s comment was so stupid even people from his own world couldn’t resist responding. I have to say that I am glad they confronted this guy’s narrow mind which got stuck in small Bollywood world. OMG How limited his knowledge is?. Good thing with all this nepotism coming into spot light is one by one Bollywood people are showing their true nature. What a fool he is and I never expected that his eyes can see Alía and Ranbir only in whole India and that his brain capacity is this limited. Never never expected and so ashamed to read from the director of Padman. Hope he works on opening his eyes and brain to expand to recognize talent.
#RBalki is an ad filmmaker mi-squandering as Director since 10 years. #ShekharKapur is an auteur, introduced an actor like Cate Blanchett to world cinema. His response shows his deep understanding of cinema. His 2nd Tweet showed how Hollywood treats Stage Actors & how Bollywood.