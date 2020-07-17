Shekhar Kapur REACTS to R Balki’s statement about Ranbir, Alia as finest actors; Cites Kai Po Che’s example

After Avinash Tiwary, Shekhar Kapur and Apurva Asrani have also reacted to R Balki’s statement about finding better actors that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has, undoubtedly, brought the much talked about topic of nepotism once again in the limelight. However, this hot debate took a new turn lately after renowned filmmaker called it a foolish argument and imposed a question of finding a better actor than and . His statement hasn’t gone down well with many people and everyone is brimming with an opinion about the same. In fact, Shekhar Kapur also shared his views on Balki’s statement and even cited Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kai Po Che as an example.

In his recent tweet, the ace filmmaker emphasised that all the three actors in the movie had delivered remarkable performances. “Have huge respect for you, Balki. But i just saw Kai Po Che again last night. Three new young actors at that time. And stunning believable performances by each,” Shekhar wrote. This isn’t all. Apurva Asrani also reacted to Ki & Ka director’s statement and ended up listing several actors. He even urged Balki to stop fussing over 3-4 names. Apurva wrote, “Pankaj Tripathi, Gajraj Rao, Amit Sadh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rasika Dugal, Swara Bhaskar, Shweta Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta, Divya Dutta, Manav Kaul, Nawazuddin, Jeetu. My god, I could go on & on about the wonderful talents we have. Stop fussing over the same 3-4 names now! Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann, , , , Vidya Balan, Richa Chaddha. Many others too if we look beyond A list film families, and take a few chances. I love Ranbir & Alia, but please, they aren't the only good actors.”

Earlier, Avinash Tiwary had also given a befitting reply to R Balki and stated that he won’t get to know about better actors if they aren’t given an opportunity or if he didn’t step out to watch them.

