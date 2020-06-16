Shekhar Kapur reveals he spoke to Heath Ledger just hours before his death: We were going to meet

Shekhar Kapur and Manoj Bajpayee were discussing Sushant Singh Rajput's work when the filmmaker revealed that he had witnessed something similar when he lost his dear friend and Hollywood actor Heath Ledger.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and actor Manoj Bajpayee recently came together on Instagram for a live session to pay tribute to Sushant SIngh Rajput and his work in the industry so far. While Shekhar and Manoj were discussing the late actor's work, the filmmaker revealed that he had witnessed something similar back in 2008 when he lost his dear friend and Hollywood actor Heath Ledger. For the unversed, Ledger who starred as the Joker in The Dark Knight, was reported to have died due to an accidental drug overdose.

Shekhar revealed that he had had spoken to the actor just hours before his death. "I worked with this fantastic actor called Heath Ledger and I did one of his first films. I was in New York and we were talking about a film we were going to do - The Nine O'Clock War - and he was going to do the lead role in it. We were going to meet,”

Adding, "He called me and he said, ‘Shekhar, mind if we don’t meet this evening? I am a little jet-lagged. Let’s meet tomorrow.’ I said okay. He said, ‘Call me at 9.30, just wake me up.’ At 9.30 in the morning, I felt, ‘Oh my God, I shouldn’t really wake him up. He is jet-lagged.’ Around 11.30, the friend I was staying with said, ‘Shekhar, sit down, I have something to tell you. Heath Ledger is dead.’ I said, ‘Hang on, I just spoke to him.’ And he was gone,” Shekhar said.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Shekhar Kapur asks all to bring down the ‘system’; Says ‘naming few has no value’

Manoj Bajpayee also revealed that he was disturbed by the noise surrounding Sushant's death and expressed his unhappiness.

Share your comment ×