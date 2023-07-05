Shekhar Kapur shares exciting details about Masoom sequel; Reveals he will explore the 'idea of home’

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who is currently enjoying the success of his recently released film, What’s Love Got To Do With It?, has shared details about the highly anticipated sequel to his 1983 directorial debut film Masoom. Recently, he revealed that the film will be titled, Masoom… The New Generation. Now, in an interview, Shekhar spoke about the same and gave a peek into the theme of his film.

Shekhar Kapur shares exciting details about the Masoom sequel

Shekhar's Masoom featured Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi in lead roles. It was adapted from Erich Segal’s 1980 novel Man, Woman and Child. The story revolved around a married couple and their two daughters. But things get worse after the man's son from his earlier affair arrives at their home. The roles of the child actors are essayed by Jugal Hansraj, Aradhana and Urmila Matondkar. The film was highly loved by the audience and it even won several awards back then. Now, while speaking to Variety, Shekhar shared that the story of the new film will revolve around an old couple, their crumbling house and their experience with a 'generational change'.

He said, "When you talk to people about home, the first thing they say is that it is property, it is real estate and the second thing they say is ‘What’s it worth?’ The real estate value of your house becomes much more important than what the essential idea for a home is. And home is, what is it? It is memories – people growing up, the walls have memories, the sofa where you sit down is a memory. Everything is a memory. So I’m taking that fundamental idea of what is home."

Kapur further said that he wants to make a film where he can tell a simple story with complexity. The ace director added, "I was looking to do a film that I could go back to being naive, almost, because Masoom was from somebody who’d never made a film before, didn’t know how to make a film, went in and made a film, had nothing, no technical competence or experience or skill to fall back on – so just fell back on telling a real human story... Whenever I look back, and even when I look at What’s Love Got to Do with It?, I realize what I was doing then and I’m doing now is making all characters very human, because that’s how I see them – very human. So Masoom is the way of going back to just making the stories of the simplicity of being human and the complexity of being human but staying human and the story being human."