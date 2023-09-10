Shekhar Kapur shares how immigration officer in London congratulated him for Chandrayaan 3: 'The question...'

On August 23, 2023, India's ISRO successfully executed a soft landing on the moon with Chandrayaan-3. This is a notable accomplishment as India became the very first nation to land its spacecraft on the Moon's southern pole. Recently, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the experience of his proud moment as an Indian in London. He mentioned that an immigration officer in London congratulated him for Chandrayaan 3.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur reveals London immigration officer congratulated him for Chandrayaan 3

Recently, Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur took to his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) to share the experience of his proud moment as an Indian in London. He revealed that an immigration officer extended his congratulations on the success of Chandrayaan 3. Sharing a picture of his passport, the filmmaker wrote, “The question today from the immigration officer in London was not ‘How long are you staying, Sir’.. but ‘Congratulations Sir, on your ‘Moon Landing’. .. #passport.” HAVE A LOOK:

To his tweet, a lot of fans commented and shared how proud they feel as an Indian.

One X user wrote, “our passport is getting stronger day by day…”. One more user wrote, “Things are indeed changing fast for Bharat. Thanks @shekharkapur Ji for sharing this.” Another one wrote, “Wow! What a proud moment we all have been blessed with.” A fourth one also wrote, “Ain’t that just awesome!!! Our scientists, researchers and the government have done their bit earnestly in the last 9 years. They braced all the nit picking, insults and doubts thrown toward them with patience and grace. Today, our beloved Bharat is shining at top of the world. Now it’s our responsibility to keep the momentum on. We got to contribute to our nation building. Jai Hind!”

Shekhar Kapur’s Work Front

On the work front, Shekhar Kapur's most recent movie as a director was the romantic comedy film What's Love Got to Do with It, which was released last year. The film included a notable cast comprising Shabana Azmi, Emma Thompson, Lily James, Shazad Latif, Sajal Aly, Oliver Chris, Asim Chaudhry, Jeff Mirza, Alice Orr-Ewing, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

ALSO READ: Chandrayaan-3, Bharat Chand Par: Directors reportedly rush to register movie titles after India's Moon mission