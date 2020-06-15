Shekhar Kapur on Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: What happened to you was their Karma

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. Expressing his grief, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur mentioned that he knew the pain the actor was going through.

After Irrfan Khan, , and Wajid Khan's untimely demise, there has come yet another bad news for Bollywood as well as cinema lovers. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in his apartment in Mumbai on Sunday, June 14, 2020. The 34-year-old actor recently starred in Nitesh Tiwari's film Chhichhore and won the hearts of the audience with his brilliant performance in the comedy-drama. The news comes just a few days after Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian passed away. Sushant's demise was mourned by his peers on Twitter who took to the microblogging site to express their shock and grief.

The news of the young and talented actor's sudden demise has sent shock waves all across. The media reports also suggested that the Kai Po Che actor was battling depression for some months now following which he ended up taking the drastic step. Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has expressed his grief and shock on this news on social media. The director also mentioned that he wished he was around the actor in the last 6 months. Shekhar Kapur tweeted, "I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish I was around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput."

Meanwhile, the police have completed the postmortem and as per the report, Sushant's died of asphyxia due to hanging, confirming that he committed suicide. "Team of 3 doctors have conducted the autopsy of #SushanthSinghRajput. The provisional cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging: Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)," ANI tweeted.

For the uninitiated, Rajput started his career with television serials. His debut show was Star Plus's romantic drama Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil in the year 2008. He made his film debut in the buddy drama Kai Po Che! in the year 2013. Sushant has entertained the audience with his amazing performance in films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore and more.

I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 15, 2020

