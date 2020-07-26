Shekhar Kapur tells AR Rahman Oscar is 'kiss of death': Proves you have more talent than Bollywood can handle

AR Rahman recently opened up about the lack of work in Bollywood. Following his statements, director Shekar Kapur reached out to the musician and shared his opinions.

AR Rahman left everyone talking when he opened up about not getting work in Bollywood. The music director said there is a "whole gang working against me," during his recent interview. While this has left social media users in shock, director Shekhar Kapur decided to share his opinion on the subject. The filmmaker reached out to the Dil Bechara music direction on Twitter. Sharing a snippet from the interview, Kapur said that the root cause of his problems is Rahman's Oscar dual victories.

Referring to his international recognitions, Kapur tweeted, "You know what your problem is @arrahman ? You went and got #Oscars." He deemed the Oscar as "kiss of death". "An Oscar is the kiss of death in Bollywood. It proves you have more talent than Bollywood can handle." For the unversed, the musician bagged two Academy Awards for Slumdog Millionaire - Best Original Song and Best Original Music Score.

Check out Shekar Kapur's tweet below:

What do you think of his opinion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Kapur's tweet comes after Rahman told Radio Mirchi, "I don’t say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours.”

The musician said it was during a conversation with Mukesh Chhabra that he realised what was going on. "When Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He told me, ‘Sir, how many people said don’t go, don’t go to him (AR Rahman) and they told me stories after stories.’ I heard that, and I realised, yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less (work in Hindi films) and why the good movies are not coming to me. I am doing dark movies, because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm.”

Here's how the netizens have reacted: Netizens REACT to AR Rahman's statement on 'gangs working against' him in Bollywood: He doesn't deserve this

Share your comment ×