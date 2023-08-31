Shekhar Kapur urges ChatGPT to write a script for Masoom sequel; THIS is what happened next

Shekhar Kapur is one of the most interesting filmmakers in Bollywood. Despite very few credits under his belt, he is considered an influential voice in the industry. One of the most loved movies of his entire career has to be the 1983 drama movie, Masoom. Even after so many years, it still holds a special place in the viewer's heart.

Shekhar Kapur asks ChatGPT to write Masoom sequel

Recently, the filmmaker took to his Instagram to test the capabilities of the AI chatbot ChatGPT and gave it the task of writing the script for Masoom 2. He shared the still from the movie and wrote a long post talking about the AI's understanding of the movie's theme. He wrote, “There’s so much talk about AI ( Artificial Intelligence), and how it’s going even take over creative writing, that I decided to test it" He then added, "(I) was amazed at AI’s intuitive understanding of the film and the themes behind it .. in AI’s version Rahul ( played by Jugal Hansraj) always carried the angst of why he was rejected by his father initially .. but then grows up and gets married .. but not till he has kids of his own, does he realise the pressures his father had when they first found each other .. and finally forgives his father."

He then added that his story is far better than the AI's version. However, the director was amazed at how the chatbot quickly read about the movie and wrote its sequel without watching anything.

About Masoom

Masoom was based on the 1980 novel Man, Woman, and Child and was written by Gulzar. It marked the directorial debut of Kapur who was active as an actor till that point. The movie stars Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Tanuja, Supriya Pathak, and Saeed Jaffrey. Masoom also features child actors Urmila Matondkar, Jugal Hansraj, and Aradhana. After Masoom, Shekhar went on to direct movies like Mr. India, Bandit Queen and the British movie Elizabeth. In 2022, he returned to the director's chair with the romantic comedy movie What's Love Got To Do With It?

