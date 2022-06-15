Shekhar Ravjiani walks down memory lane, shares THROWBACK pic with Farah Khan from Neerja premiere

Farah Khan on Wednesday shared a picture on her Instagram stories with Shekhar Ravjiani captioning it, “I will always love you.” The picture was originally posted by Shekhar as he found it on the net that reminded him of Farah’s loving wishes for him at the Neerja premiere. The singer-composer wrote: “When Farah Khan loves you. You can be sure to have a belly full of your favourite food sent from her home. Came across this pic on the net that threw me back to her loving wishes for me at Neerja premiere. And the next day I earned the feast too! You’re the best Farah.”

Farah Khan is currently in Croatia as she is choreographing a romantic song of Anand Tiwari directorial, featuring Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri. She took to her Instagram handle on the night of Monday, and shared a clip in which she can be seen making the entire crew dance to ‘Tumse Milke Dil Ka Jo Haal’ from her first directorial Main Hoon Na. Vicky, Tripti, Anand, and Amritpal Bindra, along with the other crew members are seen recreating the popular track as Farah walks ahead of them.

Along with sharing the video, the Om Shanti Om director wrote, "When the whole crew dances u knows its bn a great shoot! Thank uuuu #croatia @vickykaushal09 u were lovely @bindraamritpal @anandntiwari @tripti_dimri" and added black heart emojis. The video has gone viral on the internet.

Have a look at Farah's post:

Meanwhile, elaborating on the song that Farah is directing, a trade source revealed to Pinkvilla that, "Farah is known for her lavish and colourful songs. The makers too want the Vicky-Tripti track to be a memorable one, especially as the film sees Vicky in a softer, romantic role and is a departure from his usual intense parts."

Farah Khan had also shared a cool picture of herself posing with Vicky Kaushal in Croatia. She captioned the post, "Sorry Katrina, he's found someone else." The filmmaker also added the song 'Kuch Toh Hua Hai' from the movie 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' as the background music of the picture.