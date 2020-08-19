  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shekhar Suman calls SC judgement in Sushant Singh Rajput case extremely 'gratifying'

The Supreme Court pronounced its judgement on Wednesday stating that CBI will now probe Sushant Singh Rajput's case, giving it a clear direction.
27574 reads Mumbai Updated: August 19, 2020 12:40 pm
News,shekhar suman,Sushant Singh Rajput CaseShekhar Suman calls SC judgement in Sushant Singh Rajput case extremely 'gratifying'.

Shekhar Suman who was one of the first few Bollywood celebrities to rally for support and demand a CBI enquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, is rejoicing today. The Supreme Court pronounced its judgement in the case stating that the CBI will now probe the case, giving it a clear direction after a power tussle had ensued between the Mumbai and Bihar police. 

Speaking to Republic TV, Shekhar Suman said, "This is such a gratifying piece of news; I have never woken up to better (news)." He also took to Twitter and celebrated the SC verdict. Tweeting a GIF, he wrote, "Huge Congratulations to all of you.The Honb'le Supreme Court has given the verdict in favor of a CBI enquiry. Rejoice."

Shekhar Suman was fighting and running a campaign in the Kedarnath star's death case ever since the police announced it as a suicide. He had also visited the late actor's hometown to pay his condolences to the family. Shekhar Suman, however, took a back seat after a few weeks as he did not get the desired support from his family members. 

A few weeks later Sushant's family filed an FIR in the Patna Police against Rhea Chakraborty and five others leveling various accusations which include abetment to suicide, conspiracy and cheating among others. 

With the CBI probe now, the case is likely to get a clear direction. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate has been looking into the money laundering angle after Sushant's family alleged that close to Rs 15 crore was siphoned off.  

ALSO READ: Supreme Court's verdict on Rhea Chakraborty's petition out; Sushant Singh Rajput case transferred to the CBI

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Anonymous 51 minutes ago

U like Kangana never gave up for #justice for Sushant #CBI Thank you... You faith in the system paid off Thank u for raising your voice dispite all the negative comments against u

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement