Shekhar Suman calls SC judgement in Sushant Singh Rajput case extremely 'gratifying'

The Supreme Court pronounced its judgement on Wednesday stating that CBI will now probe Sushant Singh Rajput's case, giving it a clear direction.

Shekhar Suman who was one of the first few Bollywood celebrities to rally for support and demand a CBI enquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, is rejoicing today. The Supreme Court pronounced its judgement in the case stating that the CBI will now probe the case, giving it a clear direction after a power tussle had ensued between the Mumbai and Bihar police.

Speaking to Republic TV, Shekhar Suman said, "This is such a gratifying piece of news; I have never woken up to better (news)." He also took to Twitter and celebrated the SC verdict. Tweeting a GIF, he wrote, "Huge Congratulations to all of you.The Honb'le Supreme Court has given the verdict in favor of a CBI enquiry. Rejoice."

Huge Congratulations to all of you.The Honb'le Supreme Court has given the verdict in favor of a CBI enquiry.Rejoice.#justiceforSushanthSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/UtQijvP9xo — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 19, 2020

Shekhar Suman was fighting and running a campaign in the Kedarnath star's death case ever since the police announced it as a suicide. He had also visited the late actor's hometown to pay his condolences to the family. Shekhar Suman, however, took a back seat after a few weeks as he did not get the desired support from his family members.

A few weeks later Sushant's family filed an FIR in the Patna Police against Rhea Chakraborty and five others leveling various accusations which include abetment to suicide, conspiracy and cheating among others.

With the CBI probe now, the case is likely to get a clear direction. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate has been looking into the money laundering angle after Sushant's family alleged that close to Rs 15 crore was siphoned off.

