Shekhar Suman claims people from Pakistan are ‘jealous’ of SLB’s Heeramandi; ‘Bhai aap bana lete…’

As much as the audiences loved Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut series Heeramandi, many also pointed out several inaccuracies in the show - mostly because the show’s name originates from an actual location in Pakistan. As this controversy fueled more, actor Shekhar Suman arrived in the filmmaker’s defense.

Shekhar Suman on claims of Heeramandi being inauthentic and historically inaccurate

The actor recently sat in conversation with Bollywood Hungama where he was asked about the rounds and rounds of criticism submerging Heeramandi. In his response, Shekhar said, “Lot of stupid people are fussing and obsessing over it, talking about it and questioning the historical accuracy and authenticity and chronology, but Bhansali Saab is known for his dystopian sagas.”

Continuing to hail Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Suman said that the filmmaker is known for the world that he creates and is a master craftsman. The actor said that SLB creates his own world that is cinema and neither the cinema should be questioned nor its interpretation should be questioned because that’s ‘his point of view’.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sharmin Segal talks about brilliance of Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Bajirao Mastani’s scene ft Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh

Shekhar added, “Take it or leave it. If you start dissecting it… He hasn’t made a documentary on Heeramandi. He has just taken a cue from there.”

Advertisement

Shekhar Suman claims some Pakistanis are jealous of Heeramandi

In the same conversation, the Manav Hatya actor shared, “Padosi mulk ke kuch log hain who are feeling very jealous about the fact ki inhone kyu bana dia? Bhai aap bana lete and why are you even discussing our Heeramandi?” Shekhar said that Indians don’t discuss their films nor do we know whether they make films or not.

More about Heeramandi

In this 8-episodic series, Shekhar plays the character of Nawab Zulfikar, and his son Adhyayan Suman takes up the role of the young Zulfikar and Nawab Zorawar. The show’s title has been picked up from the red-light district of Lahore’s Heera Mandi (present-day Pakistan) and is set in the undivided India. It also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Farida Jalal, and Fardeen Khan in key roles.

Available to stream on Netflix, Heeramandi has already been renewed for the second season.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Heeramandi: Adhyayan Suman opens up on criticism faced by co-star Sharmin Segal; says, 'It’s very important to...'