Shekhar Suman clarifies claim of Sushant Singh Rajput changing 50 SIM cards: It's not my personal conjecture

Shekhar Suman who had earlier claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput changed 50 SIM cards in a month has now clarified his statement regarding the same. Read on to know more.

Shekhar Suman has been at the forefront in demanding a proper CBI enquiry on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The veteran actor also visited the late MS Dhoni star’s residence in Patna along with the latter’s friend Sandip Ssingh. Sushant’s tragic demise has not only sent a shockwave across the entire country but has also raised a lot of questions. As per police statements and media reports, the 34-year old actor had committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai on 14th June.

Shekhar Suman, however, does not rule out the possibility of a conspiracy in Sushant’s death. What has raised eyebrows is the former’s latest claim that the late actor had changed 50 SIM cards in a month. Shekhar had also raised a question regarding the reason behind Sushant not leaving behind a suicide note. The actor has now clarified his previous statement regarding the changing of SIM cards. While talking to ETimes, he says that it is not his personal conjecture.

The actor reveals that whatever he is saying has been already fed on newspaper reports and social media. While clarifying his statement, Shekhar also says that he read it somewhere and that he did know about the same personally. He further adds that he interacted with Sushant during the time when the latter was his co-competitor in a show. The actor says that he has been assimilating the facts on the basis of what he has read or been told. He further says that it cannot be called a conspiracy and that it can also be a simple suicide thereby adding that investigation should be allowed to happen.

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×