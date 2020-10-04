Shekhar Suman dejected with AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput: Won't give up, glimmer of hope still left

Shekhar Suman took to Twitter to express his disappointment and even said that he won't give up adding that a 'tiny glimmer of hope' is still alive.

Shekhar Suman, who was one of the first celebrities to begin crusading for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, was disappointed and dejected after the AIIMS Medical Board ruled out murder in the late actor's death case. Shekhar Suman took to Twitter to express his disappointment and even said that he won't give up adding that a 'tiny glimmer of hope' is still alive.

He tweeted, "We all fought for Sushant's justice for so long selflessly,relentlessly,fearlessly continuously.Sadly,the case went all over the place.There were so many loopholes.N some section of the media used it for its purpose.we have been taken for a ride by so many."

He continued further saying, "But we won't give up. Not yet. There is a tiny glimmer of hope still left when the CBI files its report.Even if that is adverse we shall keep fighting in our heart of hearts for we know the truth.And truth never dies. #SSRcase."

Take a look:

We all fought for Sushant's justice for so long selflessly,relentlessly,fearlessly continuously.Sadly,the case went all over the place.There were so many loopholes.N some section of the media used it for its purpose.we have been taken for a ride by so many. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) October 4, 2020

But we won't give up.Not yet.There is a tiny glimmer of hope still left when the CBI files its report.Even if that is adverse we shall keep fighting in our heart of hearts for we know the truth.And truth never dies.#SSRcase — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) October 4, 2020

AIIMS report has come negative.i knew this wd https://t.co/x5927idiMm was a foregone conclusion.ive been warning for a long time that the case has beeen hijacked,diverted mutilated.Disappointed,dejected,despaired,disheartened to so say the least. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) October 3, 2020

Reacting to the AIIMS report of murder being ruled out, Shekhar said that this was bound to happen as it was a long time before they came into the picture. He wrote, "AIIMS report has come negative.i knew this wd happen. It was a foregone conclusion. ive been warning for a long time that the case has beeen hijacked, diverted mutilated. Disappointed, dejected, despaired, disheartened to so say the least."

Even who was voicing for justice for Sushant, reacted to the AIIMS report and said, "Young and extraordinary individuals don’t just wake up one fine day and kill themselves. Sushant said he was being bullied and outcast, he feared for his life, he said movie mafia banned him and harassed him, he was mentally affected by being falsely accused of rape #AIIMS."

ALSO READ: Soni Razdan replies to Kangana Ranaut after actress mentions Mahesh Bhatt: Let’s not demonise mental health

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×