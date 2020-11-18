Shekhar Suman demands apology from those accusing him of using Sushant Singh Rajput's death to enter politics

Shekhar Suman has been at the forefront in seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. Meanwhile, he has recently shared a few hard-hitting tweets.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case continues to be in the news one way or the other. The late actor’s tragic demise left everyone in deep shock while at the same time, the debates and controversies surrounding the same left us baffled. Many of his fans and loved ones began seeking justice right from the beginning. Shekhar Suman is among those who joined the bandwagon. The senior actor also went to meet the Dil Bechara star’s father in Patna to offer his condolences.

He also began a social media campaign like many others to seek justice for Sushant. However, he also faced criticism at times by certain people. Many of them also accused him of banking on the late actor’s death to pursue politics in Bihar. Shekhar Suman has now taken a jibe at all such netizens and critics who allegedly accused him of using the late actor’s death to his advantage. He has also demanded an apology for the same.

Yes, that’s right. The actor, in one of his tweets, has demanded an apology from the people who thought he used Sushant Singh Rajput’s death to enter politics. The actor writes, “When I met Tejashwi Yadav in connection with Sushant in Patna, a lot of ppl accused me of having political ambitions. The Bihar elections have come n gone and I cldnt care a fig about it. Wd these creeps who accused me now come forward and say sorry to me.”

Check out the tweet below:

When I met Tejashwi Yadav in connection with Sushant in Patna,a lot of ppl accused me of having political ambitions.The Bihar elections have come n gone and I cldnt care a fig about it.Wd these creeps who accused me now come forward and say sorry to me. — Shekhar Suman (shekharsuman7) November 17, 2020

He has also added two more tweets in which he takes a jibe at those who criticized him. Suman writes, “If you fight for a problem you are doing it for publicity, if you don't you are a self-centered, coward and a selfish guy. One has to think a million times before taking a stand. There ain't always a motive behind what you do.” The actor further adds that life's biggest asset is happiness, contentment, and satisfaction.

Check out his tweets below:

If you fight for a problem you are doing it for publicity,if you don't you are a self-centered,coward and a selfish https://t.co/ANiSd9uF8G has to think a million times before taking a stand.There ain't always a motive behind what you do. — Shekhar Suman (shekharsuman7) November 17, 2020

Life's biggest asset is not money or fame or power or position but inner happiness,contentment and satisfaction. — Shekhar Suman (shekharsuman7) November 17, 2020

Also Read: Shekhar Suman says Sushant Singh Rajput's case has been strangulated to death

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Shekhar Suman Twitter

Share your comment ×